SC Gets Two New Judges, CJI Administers Oath of Office to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti

SC Gets Two New Judges, CJI Administers Oath of Office to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti

With the swearing-in of Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, the working strength of judges in the apex court has risen to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The CJI administered the oath of office to the two new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court's auditorium (File: News18)
The CJI administered the oath of office to the two new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court's auditorium (File: News18)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court.

With the swearing-in of Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, the working strength of judges in the apex court has risen to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

The CJI administered the oath of office to the two new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court’s auditorium.

The central government had cleared the names of Justice Bhuyan, who was the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, for elevation to the top court on July 12.

    • Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced the elevation of the two judges on Wednesday.

    The apex court collegium headed by the CJI had on July 5 recommended their appointment as judges of the apex court.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 12:21 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 12:40 IST
