Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » SC Protects Woman Lawyer from Arrest in FIR Lodged by Manipur Police

SC Protects Woman Lawyer from Arrest in FIR Lodged by Manipur Police

The woman lawyer was on a fact-finding mission on the Manipur violence and an FIR was registered by the state police invoking various penal provisions

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 16:05 IST

Delhi, India

The top court, while hearing a batch of petitions on the violence in the state warned the ethnic groups from escalating further tensions. (PTI)
The top court, while hearing a batch of petitions on the violence in the state warned the ethnic groups from escalating further tensions. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected a woman lawyer from arrest in connection with an FIR lodged by the Manipur Police for her visit to the strife-hit state as part of a fact-finding mission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Siddharth Dave, appearing for advocate Deeksha Dwivedi, while protecting her from arrest and listed her plea for further hearing this Friday.

The bench, also comprising justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, asked Dave to provide a copy of the petition to the counsel assisting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Manipur government in a batch of petitions pertaining to the ethnic violence in the state.

Advertisement

Dwivedi was part of a three-member fact-finding team of a women lawyers’ association, the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

The woman lawyer was on a fact-finding mission on the Manipur violence and an FIR was registered by the state police invoking various penal provisions, including the offence of waging war against India.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • On Monday, the top court, while hearing a batch of petitions on the violence in the state, said it was not a platform to be used for escalating tensions in the state and asked the warring ethnic groups to exercise restraint during the court proceedings.

    It was hearing petitions filed by different NGOs, including the one by ’Manipur Tribal Forum’, which has sought Army protection for the Kuki tribe, Dinganglung Gangmei, the chairman of the Hills Area Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, who has challenged the high court’s order on designating the Meitei community as a Scheduled Tribe, the high court bar association and others.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 16:05 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 16:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App