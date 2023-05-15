Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Cleaning of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Cleaning of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The SC asked to move the plea to NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)
The SC asked to move the plea to NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

“Why don’t you move the NGT? There is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

first published: May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST
Read More