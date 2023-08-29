Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
SC Refuses to Interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC Order Staying WFI Polls

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 14:46 IST

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court (File image: Reuters)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

    • “Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition," the bench said.

    The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 14:46 IST
