SC Seeks Response of Centre on PIL Alleging Vacancies in Central Government Industrial Tribunals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking directions for filling up vacancies in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGIT-cum-LCs).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra took note of the plea of the Labour Law Association (LLA) that out of 22 tribunals, nine do not have presiding officers and vacancies are likely to arise in 2023 in three more tribunals.

The lawyer for the association said one of the presiding officers of a tribunal is set to demit office on Wednesday.

While issuing notice to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the bench said, “Why you have come to us so late? The Officer is retiring on July 5. List (the petition) on Monday. Serve (the copy of the petition) on Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Balbir Singh. We cannot pass an ex-parte order extending the tenure of a judge." The CJI said that on the administrative side, he had perhaps nominated a Supreme Court judge to oversee the process of filling vacancies in the tribunal.

There are 22 CGIT-cum-LCs in the country and they were set up under the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 for adjudication of industrial disputes arising in the Central sphere.