Blow for Delhi L-G as Supreme Court Defers Oath-taking of DERC Chairperson Till July 11

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the oath-taking ceremony of the appointment of Justice (retired) Umesh Kumar as the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) till July 11 when it will hear the case again.

The Supreme Court was hearing the Delhi government’s plea challenging the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The hearing in the SC was scheduled after the L-G sent a reminder to Kejriwal on Monday evening over swearing in the power regulator chief on Tuesday morning.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to complete the oath-taking exercise of DERC chairperson-designate Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar through video conferencing, after the event was postponed due to Power Minister Atishi’s “ill health".

In a letter to Kejriwal, Saxena said Kumar, a former judge of Allahabad High Court, was available for the oath ceremony only till 10 am on Tuesday.

The LG said either the power minister administers Kumar oath of office and secrecy through video conference or a video call on his mobile, or the CM or any of his ministers complete the formalities or the chief secretary may be asked to complete the task.

“It seems bizarre to say the least that a notification of the President of India issued way back on 21st June, 2023 is not being given effect to, on account of unavailability of the Minister, in today’s digital age," the LG said in his letter.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP government.