School Headmaster Suspended in UP After Video Showing His Obscene Acts Goes Viral

The headmaster of a government primary school in the Visheshwarganj area here has been suspended for allegedly indulging in obscene acts in front of students in a drunken state, an official said on Wednesday.

In a purported video, Durga Prasad Jaiswal, posted at Shivpur Bairagi Primary School in Visheshwarganj block, can be seen sleeping naked in school in an inebriated condition, much to the embarrassment of the students.

The officials said the veracity of the video which went viral is yet to be ascertained.

Agitated parents and villagers claimed that Jaiswal has often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students. They said the headmaster takes off his clothes in class and rests.

Embarrassed by these antics, the girl students have stopped going to school, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered an inquiry by the block education officer after which Jaiswal was suspended.