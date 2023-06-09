School Used To Keep Balasore Train Crash Victims' Corpse Spooks Kids, Parents, Demolished

The sudden and fateful train crash in Balasore killed over 280 people triggering a need for makeshift morgues to keep retrieved unidentified bodies from the accident site. One such facility was a government-run school which has now been demolished after concerns were raised by parents.

According to a TOI report, students and staff members at Bahanaga Nodal High School have refused to enter the campus when it reopens after the summer vacation on June 16 after it was converted into a temporary morgue after the Balasore crash.

The tragedy and the placement of bodies in the school’s vicinity seem to have created superstitions about the place being haunted in the area.

While Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde appealed to all during a visit to the school not to spread fear and superstition, the staff members and parents of many students demanded that the building be demolished and a new one is erected. The demolition took place on Friday.

“This 65-year-old school has transformed over the years. There is a science laboratory on campus that should lead the way, not superstition. We will, however, take an informed decision on whether to demolish the school building or not," Balasore collector Shinde was quoted as saying by TOI.

Bahanaga Nodal High School, which is located barely 500 metres away from the fateful train crash site in Balasore, served as a convenient temporary shelter for the officials overseeing rescue operations last weekend to transport and place 250-odd bodies before they were moved to hospital morgues in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

For this purpose, six classrooms and a hall were used. Now the locals believe the place to be haunted as many dead bodies from an accident, many of them disfigured were kept there.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to arrange expert counselling for the students and teachers to help them accept the reality of what happened and move on, TOI reported.