Schoolboy Held from Lucknow for Sending Assassination Threat to PM, UP CM

The Noida Police on Friday apprehended a teenager from Lucknow who is believed to have sent an email to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy, who hails from Bihar, was picked up from the Chinhat area of the state capital on Friday morning and has been brought here, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

“An FIR was lodged in connection with the case of April 5 at Sector 20 police station here after which the matter was investigated, technical teams also roped in to trace the sender of the email, which contained the threat message," Verma said.

“On the basis of the investigation, the email sender was traced and found in Lucknow’s Chinhat area. The sender turned out to be a schoolboy, who has just completed his Class 11 and will be beginning Class 12 in this session," the police officer told PTI.

The boy is being produced in a juvenile court here and further legal proceedings are being carried out, Verma added.

The police had lodged an FIR against “unknown" person after a media house representative approached them with a complaint, stating they have received an email threatening to assassinate the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), police said.

The police also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act in the case.

