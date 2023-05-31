Science-Wise: Wildlife Experts Reach Kuno to Monitor Project Cheetah as Two More Big Cats Ready for Release

A team of senior wildlife experts has reached Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to monitor the progress of the government’s ambitious wildlife project. It will also mark the first meeting of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee formed after the sudden death of three cubs last week.

Led by Dr Rajesh Gopal from Global Tiger Forum, who has been closely associated with Project Tiger for decades, the committee includes 10 other experts from several states, including Rajasthan and Gujarat. With key scientists from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), NTCA, as well as former forest department officers as its members, it will now guide the further course of cheetah translocation to the central state.

The visit comes at a time when the state forest department is gearing up to release two more big cats into the wild as 10 others remain in enclosures. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav is also likely to visit the national park in the coming days.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR PROJECT CHEETAH?

Two batches of felines have been flown into India from Namibia and South Africa over the last nine months. Of the total 20, three adult cheetahs — two females and one male — have died. This was followed by the sudden death of three cubs born to a Namibian cat in March.

The committee will get down to assessing the situation on ground and advise the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on the way ahead. The steering committee will be in force for two years and will hold at least one meeting every month.

“Some mortality was expected in the first year," reiterates JS Chauhan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Bhopal, referring to the death of six big cats in the last two months. “But we have to look ahead. We are releasing two more cheetahs into the wild. We have adhered to the Cheetah Action Plan so far and it is up to the committee to suggest if there are any changes that are required now."

PLANS FOR ECO-TOURISM?

The experts have also been entrusted with the task of discussing the prospects of opening of the cheetah habitat for eco-tourism. This would also bring in some regulations which also need to be discussed.

Now, as per the initial plan, the project was expected to also help boost and enhance the livelihood options and living conditions of the local communities in and around the protected area through increased revenues from eco-tourism and associated activities.

At present, only a part of the 738 sq km-large national park is open for visitors, while the area where the cheetahs have been kept is out of bounds. Situated in a remote region of the state, it is still bereft of several public facilities. Tourists who visited the national park with a hope of a cheetah sighting have returned disappointed.

Residents of the villages situated around the national park still rue lack of livelihood opportunities for them and access to schools for their children. But, as more cheetahs get released in the wild, community participation will become critical for the success of the project, and the conservation of the endangered carnivore. The committee will also look at suggestions on community interface and for their involvement in the activities of the mega project.