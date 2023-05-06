Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » On Way to Mumbai, Scorpion Stings Woman on Air India Flight; Airline Calls It 'Rare' Incident

On Way to Mumbai, Scorpion Stings Woman on Air India Flight; Airline Calls It 'Rare' Incident

Confirming the reports, Air India said that the incident occurred on April 23 and the passenger was immediately administered necessary medical treatment

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 15:50 IST

Nagpur, India

Image used for representation.
Image used for representation.

In a rare incident, a scorpion stung a female passenger on board an Air India flight. The flight was on its way to Mumbai from Nagpur.

Confirming the reports, Air India said that the incident occurred on April 23 and the passenger was immediately administered necessary medical treatment. She is now out of danger.

“There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

“On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

The Airline clarified that a thorough inspection of all the aircraft was carried out immediately after the incident.

“Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

RELATED NEWS

In December last year, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane from Calicut after it landed at the Dubai airport.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

Follow us on

first published: May 06, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 15:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen Look Ultra Stylish And Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Bold Green Bikini For Magazine Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures