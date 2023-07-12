Screamed 'Fire, Fire' in Sleep: Addicted to PUBG-like Games, Rajasthan Teen Lands in Disability Institute

Addicted to PUBG-like games, a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan’s Alwar was admitted to a disability institution. The reason behind the admission to the special care centre was not parents’ anger over excessive gaming but “a setback to the child’s mental health" as he regularly screamed “fire, fire" in his sleep.

According to reports, the Class 7 student used to regularly screams “fire, fire" in his sleep and his hands would shake, mimicking the motions of playing online games on a mobile screen. The teen reportedly played mobile games for 15 hours a day continuously for six months, severely impacting his mental health.

The mental health of the teen deteriorated to a level that he had to be admitted to a hostel at a disability institution for treatment. The boy is now undergoing counselling and treatment.

Local reports stated that a team of psychiatrists and doctors is currently working with the boy, providing him with the necessary medical attention. He has begun to show signs of improvement under their care, a report stated.

The boy’s obsession with playing games on his mobile became a cause of worry for his family, who initially tried to restrain him for two months. Despite the efforts, the 15-year-old managed to continue playing PUBG-like games on his mobile. The boy’s mother works as a house help, while his father is a rickshaw-puller.

The family first sought medical help at a hospital in Jaipur when they notice that their son frequently mumbles “fire-fire" in his sleep and his hands continue to shake, mimicking the motions of playing games on a mobile screen.