Search For Missing Soldier Continues; People Questioned, Call Records Examined

The Jammu and Kashmir has questioned dozens of persons since the Indian army soldier Javed Ahmad Wani went missing from Kashmir’s Kulgam two days ago. The police also examined the soldier’s call records.

Wani — posted in the Ladakh region — went missing when he was back home on leave and his car was found at Paranhall. The jawan was supposed to rejoin duty on Sunday.

An official said that as the search for the missing soldier continues, several people have been questioned and call records are being looked into to locate the soldier.

Wani’s father, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, requested the possible kidnappers to release his son alive as he is the sole breadwinner of their family. “I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well," he said.

His father also said that Wani went out to purchase meat on Saturday as he was supposed to go back to his posting in Ladakh on Sunday.

The father said that his son, Wani had told his brother to drop him at the airport on Sunday. “Sometime later, we got a call that his car was found abandoned with its doors ajar," he added.

It was said that blood stains were found in the 25-year-old soldier’s alto car, however, officials have neither confirmed nor denied it.