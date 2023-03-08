Search Ops Continue for Tigress Who Abandoned 4 Cubs in Andhra

After she abandoned four 40-year-old cubs, concerns continue to grow over the whereabouts of a mother Tigress who remains missing in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tigress left her cubs near a human settlement, where forest department officials have been caring for them.

Residents of the Pedda Gummadapuram village, in Nandyal district that falls under Atmakur Forest Division in Andhra Pradesh, found four tiger cubs recently. They saved them from a stray dog attack.

The forest department officials have the cubs in their custody and have since shifted them to the Divisional Forest Officer’s quarters in Atmakur.

Advertisement

Until now, search operations for the mother tigress have been futile. As many as 40 trap cameras have been set up at the spot where the four cubs were found.

Meanwhile, in order to protect the cubs from the scorching summer, the forest department staff has shifted the orphaned cubs to the veterinary hospital at Nallamalla Jungle Camp Bairluty in Atmakur mandal and kept them in a cool place for the time being.

The cubs have been fed milk and oral rehydration solutions to keep their body temperature in check. Officials confirmed that the cubs are in healthy condition and are doing well.

People from nearby villages and towns have been thronging the hospital to get a glimpse of the cubs. They also fight it out to sneak in a selfie with the cubs.

A special team from Tirupati Wildlife Conservation is likely to visit the hospital and shift the baby cubs to SV Zoological Park in Tirupati in case the mother tigress isn’t found.

Meanwhile, villagers have also raised concerns over a possible attack on their village after the tigress was separated from her cubs in an unwarranted situation.

Advertisement

Several officials and locals hope to find the tigress soon so that her cubs can be reunited with their mother as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest India News here