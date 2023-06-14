Sec 144 Around WB Nomination Centres: Here’s What News18 Found at Baruipiur | Ground Report

Even as the State Election Commission (SEC) has imposed Section 144 within one km of panchayat election nomination centres to prevent crowding, the Opposition has alleged violence at the centres in various parts of West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday evening lodged a complaint that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was flouting the law.

News18 visited a centre at Baruipiur Panchayat Samithy to check whether the SEC’s rules are being followed. As News18 vehicle was heading towards the office, workers were seen everywhere. With or without flags in their hands, they were standing in groups. Some police personnel were present, but we did not see any attempt by the police to remove them.

When News18 team started working there, the police jumped into action trying to disperse the crowd.

Advertisement

Kutubuddin, a local ruling party leader came out from the crowd and told News18, “Our supporters are more, we can’t help it, so there is crowd. Everyone wants to be part of this nomination procedure. The government has done so much work, which is why we are coming with so many people."

Another party worker told News18: “We have always held rallies and come for nomination. Understand people’s emotions. The opposition has no himmat, they don’t have supporters."

Reports say that such instances are being reported in other places too.