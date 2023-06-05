Secret Sign Language: Silent Trade Thrives in Thenkasi's Dried Chilli Market

Sometimes words are not needed to do business. There are still old ways of price bargaining and negotiations performed under a cloth using hand touches. Silent trade and price negotiations are carried out openly, but in the Thenkasi area of Tamil Nadu, it’s not the same case.

An exclusive circle of initiated and highly skilled market insiders, the brokers, representing the sellers and buyers, use tactile sign language to bargain. Additionally, these negotiators cover their signing hands with a shawl or a piece of cloth to hide the haggling from the curious glances of the bystanders.

The brokers, however, strictly censor the price figures while they orally and loudly state the number of stocks and the quality of the dried chillies.

Dried chillies from South Tamil Nadu have a huge demand in many countries, and hence they are exported to countries like Malaysia, U.A.E., and also sent to North Indian states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Thenkasi remains the biggest seller of dried chillies in the region. Since the 1940s, the Shankaran Koil market in the Thenkasi area has been known for dried chillies. When you walk along the streets of this market, you can smell the strong chilli odour. This market is open from Monday to Saturday, and buyers can get dried chillies from farmers on these days.

In this market, there is a practice of Silent trade that has been followed for ages. The brokers of the buyers and sellers cover their hands with a piece of cloth and negotiate.