Section of NH-48 Shut, Commuters Report Traffic Chaos on Delhi-Gurgaon Road

The police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Police said it received several calls on its helpline about heavy traffic in the area. (File photo for representation: Reuters)

The Delhi-Gurgaon Road witnessed traffic snarls on Tuesday after the authorities closed one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway.

Delhi Police said it received several calls on its helpline about heavy traffic in the area.

According to the advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48.

According to the advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48.

Under this project, two underpasses and an elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute the work, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, it stated.

Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

One user said tweeted about being stuck between Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan, where the traffic was crawling, for one-and-a-half hours.

Another user tweeted that a 30-minute journey to Gurugram was now taking three hours. Yet another commuter tweeted that there was a 50-minute traffic jam, starting at Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram.

According to the police advisory, traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to the newly-built slip roads. Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said.

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover. The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201, the advisory stated. PTI NIT SZM

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 14, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 15:01 IST
