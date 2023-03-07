Home » India » Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra Underway: CRPF

Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra Underway: CRPF

The yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is likely to start in June

Located deep inside the Himalayas in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, the Amarnath cave can only be reached on foot or on a pony. (Reuters File)
The CRPF is making preparations to provide security for the annual Amarnath Yatra, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is likely to start in June.

“Whether there are elections or the Amarnath Yatra, we have started preparations for whatever arrangements need to be fulfilled," Inspector General, CPRF (Kashmir Operations), M S Bhatia told reporters in Pulwama.

“Our endeavour will be to remain alert whatever the event is, be it elections or yatra. Stringent arrangements will be made for law and order, and security," he said.

While Bhatia did not mention which elections, panchayat and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir are due this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

