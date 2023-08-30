Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Security Forces Carry Out Searches at Several Villages Near LoC in J&K's Pooch

Security Forces Carry Out Searches at Several Villages Near LoC in J&K's Pooch

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST

Srinagar, India

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked. (Representative Image/ Reuters)
The identity cards of passengers are also being checked. (Representative Image/ Reuters)

Security forces on Wednesday conducted searches at over half a dozen villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

However, no one was apprehended during the operation, which lasted several hours, the officials aid.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • They said the security checkpoints on Poonch-Mendhar road were also strengthened and all incoming and outgoing vehicles were being checked thoroughly.

    The identity cards of passengers are also being checked, the officials said, adding the step was taken to restrict the movement of suspected persons.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 21:44 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App