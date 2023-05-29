Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Security Forces Conduct Search Operation in J-K Village

A resident of Purani village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:51 IST

Jammu, India

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts following three separate terror attacks that left 10 soldiers and seven civilians dead since January.(Representational Image)

Security forces on Monday carried out a search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district following a tip-off about the movement of some suspicious persons, officials said.

A resident of Purani village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police, they said.

The police, assisted by the Army and the CRPF, immediately set up a cordon and conducted house-to-house searches but did not find any suspicious people, the officials said.

Local residents claimed that this was the second time in a fortnight that the movement of suspicious people under the cover of darkness have been picked up by a villager.

They also demanded a permanent security post in the village for protection.

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts following three separate terror attacks that left 10 soldiers and seven civilians dead since January.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

