Security Forces Launch Joint Combing Operations in Manipur to Restore Peace

Security Forces in Manipur have launched Joint Combing Operations in vulnerable zones of the Hill and Valley regions to restore peace and security.

The combined efforts of the State forces, Assam Rifle 9 Sector, and Army 5/9 Gorgha Regiment aim to de-escalate tensions within communities and recover illegally possessed weapons.

The operations, which took place on Thursday in New Keithelmanbi and Haibung Village, involve thorough searches of houses, forests, and fields. Prior to the searches, local residents were urged to voluntarily surrender any illegal or snatched weapons in their possession.

In order to prioritize the well-being of the local population, the Security Forces have implemented measures to minimize any inconvenience or harassment during the operations. Their objective is to create a secure and peaceful environment for all residents of Manipur.

Advertisement

These ongoing Joint Combing Operations reflect the unwavering dedication of the Security Forces to the welfare of the local population.

Through meticulous searches and the promotion of voluntary weapon surrender, they are actively working towards fostering harmony and stability in the region.