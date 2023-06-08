Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » Security Forces Launch Joint Combing Operations in Manipur to Restore Peace

Security Forces Launch Joint Combing Operations in Manipur to Restore Peace

The combined efforts of the State forces, Assam Rifle 9 Sector, and Army 5/9 Gorgha Regiment aim to de-escalate tensions within communities and recover illegally possessed weapons

Advertisement

Curated By: Ahanthem Bishworjit Meitei

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 19:29 IST

Manipur, India

The battalion was tasked to take control of oil installations which were not operational, augment manpower where there was a shortage, and ensure supplies of essential POL products and refuelling of aircraft. Pic/News18
The battalion was tasked to take control of oil installations which were not operational, augment manpower where there was a shortage, and ensure supplies of essential POL products and refuelling of aircraft. Pic/News18

Security Forces in Manipur have launched Joint Combing Operations in vulnerable zones of the Hill and Valley regions to restore peace and security.

The combined efforts of the State forces, Assam Rifle 9 Sector, and Army 5/9 Gorgha Regiment aim to de-escalate tensions within communities and recover illegally possessed weapons.

The operations, which took place on Thursday in New Keithelmanbi and Haibung Village, involve thorough searches of houses, forests, and fields. Prior to the searches, local residents were urged to voluntarily surrender any illegal or snatched weapons in their possession.

In order to prioritize the well-being of the local population, the Security Forces have implemented measures to minimize any inconvenience or harassment during the operations. Their objective is to create a secure and peaceful environment for all residents of Manipur.

Advertisement

These ongoing Joint Combing Operations reflect the unwavering dedication of the Security Forces to the welfare of the local population.

Through meticulous searches and the promotion of voluntary weapon surrender, they are actively working towards fostering harmony and stability in the region.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • These efforts are crucial for establishing lasting peace and prosperity in Manipur. The Security Forces remain steadfast in their mission, committed to safeguarding the well-being of the citizens and ensuring a brighter future for the region.

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: June 08, 2023, 19:29 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 19:29 IST
    Read More