Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara

Security forces on Monday recovered an old mortar shell in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway, they said.
They said the recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST