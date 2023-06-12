Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara

Security forces on Monday recovered an old mortar shell in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway, they said.

They said the recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time.