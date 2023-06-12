Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyEarthquakeJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Security Forces Recover Old Mortar Shell From J-K's Kupwara

A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST

Srinagar, India

Officers said that recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time (Representative Image/ PTI)
Security forces on Monday recovered an old mortar shell in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    • A road opening party of the BSF recovered the explosive in general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert on the Handwara-Naogaon highway, they said.

    They said the recovered shell may have been lying at the site for some time.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
