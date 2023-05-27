Security Beefed Along Delhi-Haryana Border Ahead of Women's Mahapanchayat Near New Parliament Building

Ahead of the ‘women mahapanchayat’ in support of the protesting wrestlers, scheduled to take place on Sunday in front of the new Parliament building, heavy security has been deployed at multiple points along the Delhi-Haryana border. Leaders from Khap and farmers’ organisations, accompanied by women activists from Haryana, are expected to converge in the national capital for the event.

Agitating wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers.

In preparation for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning, the Delhi Police have significantly heightened security in the area. Security agencies are particularly vigilant, aiming to prevent a recurrence of the scenes witnessed during the farmers’ agitation.

Previously, agitators had breached the security cordon and reached the Red Fort, leading to violent clashes. Officials said that “due to possible restrictions by the Delhi Police on Sunday morning, some individuals have planned to reach Jantar Mantar during late hours of the night or in the early hours of the morning."

Anticipating the move, police erected barricades in the evening to maintain order and ensure the safety of all.

Visuals by PTI news agency showed Delhi borders being sealed off by the police using stone barricades to restrict the entry of farmers and women into the national capital.

“A large number of personnel have been deployed at Tikri, Singhu and other borders," officials said.

Khap leaders have issued a warning, stating that a significant number of women from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to gather in the national capital to participate in the ‘mahapanchayat’.

According to the Khap leaders, a significant number of protestors will arrive at Jantar Mantar late at night and subsequently proceed to the mahapanchayat venue in the morning, accompanied by the protesting wrestlers and other participants.

Speaking at a press conference, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat said the women’s mahapanchayat will take place at all costs. “The ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ will happen tomorrow (Sunday) at all costs. The police have locked down the entire Delhi but we urge everyone to peacefully gather for the ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’," she said.

Phogat asserted that no amount of force would discourage them from proceeding with their “peaceful march". The administration has granted them permission to conduct the march from Jantar Mantar to the new Parliament building, according to PTI.

Meanwhile the Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory in light of the Parliament building’s inauguration. The New Delhi district will be designated as a controlled area, with restricted vehicular access. Only public transport vehicles, civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labeled and emergency vehicles will be permitted to move within the area. Both Jantar Mantar and the new Parliament building fall within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi district.

“Civil services aspirants, whose examination centres are located in New Delhi district, are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience," the traffic advisory said.