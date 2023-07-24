The Noida Police has sent the documents recovered from Seema Haider to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi for the verification of her identity, reports said on Monday. Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, entered India illegally in May to live with Noida resident Sachin Meena after they got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police have questioned Seema (30) and her Indian partner Sachin (22) and Sachin’s father Netrapal Singh for two days. Following the questioning, two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five “authorised" Pakistani passports and one “unused passport" with incomplete name and address and an identity card was recovered from Haider.

The police are also awaiting the forensic report of Seema Haider’s mobile phone. In an interview with Aaj Tak/India Today, Haider said that she did not delete any data from her phone.

The confiscated mobile has been sent to a forensic lab in Ghaziabad for thorough examination. The investigation will persist until both the forensic report and confirmation of Seema Haider’s identity from Pakistan are obtained. Once these aspects are confirmed, a chargesheet will be prepared in connection with the case, the report said.

Seema, a mother of four children was married to Ghulam Haider, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia.

The ATS questioned Haider regarding her relatives and the claims of her brother and uncle serving in the Pakistan Army. According to reports, she was able to flawlessly read an English text given to her by the police.

UP ATS officials also inquired about Haider’s proficiency in Hindi, as reports mentioned her use of complex Hindi words during TV interviews.

Haider informed the officials that she learned Hindi while playing with Indians on PubG. However, when confronted about her boyfriend’s lack of usage of such difficult Hindi phrases, Haider chose to remain silent, according to reports.

The UP ATS has suggested repatriating Haider back to Pakistan; however, she asserted that she would face the threat of murder if she were to return to her country.

Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police Prashant Kumar has said it is would not be appropriate to say if Haider is a spy “unless we have enough proof." “The matter is related to two countries. Till we have enough proof, it would not be appropriate to say anything in this regard," he said.

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have conveyed to the government that “love" was the sole factor that prompted the mother of four to illegally enter India and live with a Hindu man she befriended through an online gaming platform.

ATS Detains 2 Relatives of Sachin Meena for ‘Changes’ in Docs

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained two brothers from Bulandshahr on suspicion of tampering with documents and Aadhar cards associated with Meena and Haider, a India Today report stated.

Pushpendra Meena and his brother Pawan were apprehended by the UP ATS at a public service centre in Ahmadgarh, where they were employed. The accused are relatives of Sachin Meena, according to the report.

According to Haider, she travelled from Pakistan to Dubai and then Nepal where she got “married" to Meena earlier this year.

The couple live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where Meena runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

On July 4, Haider was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in Rabupura.