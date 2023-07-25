Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » Self-styled Godman Held for Raping Woman in Thane

Self-styled Godman Held for Raping Woman in Thane

The 35-year-old woman from Bhayander area in Thane had approached the man following which he took advantage of her situation and allegedly raped her on various occasions from 2016 under the pretext of helping her

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 11:55 IST

Thane, India

The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint (Representational Image: PTI)
The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint (Representational Image: PTI)

Police have arrested a 60-year-old self-styled godman in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of ridding her of evil spirits and sufferings, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman from Bhayander area in Thane had approached the man following which he took advantage of her situation and allegedly raped her on various occasions from 2016 under the pretext of helping her, the official from Bhayander police station said.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Katrina, Vicky, Gauri, More Show Support For Ranveer-Alia

    • The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint, he said.

    Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Monday and booked him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 25, 2023, 11:55 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 11:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App