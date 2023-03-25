Senior Gujarat CMO Official Resigns Over His Son’s Links to ‘Conman’ Kiran Patel: Report

A senior official in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office reportedly resigned after reports linked his son to conman Kiran Bhai Patel who was arrested by J&K police for posing as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hitesh Pandya is said to have submitted his resignation on Friday after it was widely reported that his son Amit Hitesh Pandya was part of a fake ‘official team’ led by conman Kiran Patel who was pictured visiting several spots in J&K surrounded by armed security forces.

According to Indian Express, Hitesh Pandya, additional public relations officer at the Gujarat CMO, resigned after nearly 22 years in office. He has served under five chief ministers, including Keshubhai Patel, Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and Bhupendra Patel.

In his resignation letter, Pandya reportedly said that he is resigning of his own accord and is doing so because he didn’t want to tarnish the image of the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office. He also maintained that his son was “innocent".

Conman Patel, a resident of the Ghodasar area of the city, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police earlier this month from a five-star hotel in Srinagar after the authorities grew suspicious of his activities.

The matter came to light when the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to Kashmir Police about an impersonator staying at Lalit Grand Hotel, namely Kiran Patel. A team of SP East Srinagar and SDPO Nehru Park led the investigation.

Earlier this week, the Ahmedabad city crime branch lodged a case of cheating (Indian Penal Code section 420), criminal breach of trust (406), criminal conspiracy (120-b) and personating a public servant (170) against the alleged conman, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Chaitanya Mandlik, on Thursday.

In photos accessed by CNN-News18, Conman Patel can be seen moving around in a government bulletproof vehicle with a heavy security cover.

Patel’s wife Malini Patel has been named as a co-accused in the FIR (first information report), according to officials.

