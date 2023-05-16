Senior Official Supervising Convoys, CRPF Valley QAT to be Deployed Ahead of G20 Meet in Srinagar

The security network for the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar has been enhanced following the latest meeting of security forces in view of multiple threats from Pakistan-based terror outfits.

According to an official, senior officers have been asked to supervise the movement of convoys following concerns of a Poonch-style ambush in which five soldiers were killed and one was injured after terrorists attacked a lone Army truck in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian on April 20. Sources told News18 that DIG-level officials are now supervising the movement of convoys.

Securing convoys that ferry soldiers and security personnel has been a challenge of late in J&K with terror outfits, apart from carrying out suicide attacks, resorting to smaller strikes without getting into direct confrontation with the security forces.

Among added measures, soldiers have been asked not to use mobile phones and to remain alert during deployment with proper handling of weapons. Specialised units for counter-terror operations like the CRPF Valley QAT (quick action team) will also be deployed at strategic locations along with other special units like K9.

In the latest meeting of security forces, officials also analysed potential threats on sensitive and key routes. Local police, along with security forces, will be engaged in removing items and structures that can be potential threats, like debris and abandoned vehicles.

Changes have also been made to daily deployments with areas sorted as per sensitivity. Senior officials have been asked to sensitise troops about vehicle-borne IEDs, ‘lone wolf’ attacks and emphasise on technical precision.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24. Multiple rounds of meetings have been held as India plans for the historic summit in J&K.

Last week, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had visited the Police Headquarters in Srinagar where he chaired a meeting of senior officers. He was accompanied by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka.

“The meeting was attended among others by DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, DIB Tapan Kumar Deka, Additional Chief Secretary J&K RK Goyal, Special DG CID J&K RR Swain," said a statement.

In the meeting, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh and other officers briefed the Union Home Secretary on the working of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and steps taken to maintain peace in the Union Territory.