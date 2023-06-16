Senior TN IPS Officer Convicted in Sexual Harassment Case

A local court in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram on Friday convicted and sentenced a suspended IPS officer in a sexual harassment case. The court sentenced former ADGP Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
He was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 16, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated: June 16, 2023, 14:20 IST