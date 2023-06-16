Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Senior TN IPS Officer Convicted in Sexual Harassment Case

Senior TN IPS Officer Convicted in Sexual Harassment Case

The court sentenced former ADGP Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 14:20 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

He was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.(Representational Image)
A local court in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram on Friday convicted and sentenced a suspended IPS officer in a sexual harassment case. The court sentenced former ADGP Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

He was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 14:20 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 14:20 IST
