‘Sensitive Records Photocopied From My Office’: Delhi Vigilance Spl Secretary After Being Stripped Off Duties

Vigilance special secretary YVV Rajasekhar, who was stripped of work assigned to him by the AAP government, shot off yet another letter to the vigilance secretary, Delhi chief secretary and chief vigilance officer alleging a “serious lapse" in security as his office was broken into and “sensitive records" pertaining to cases under investigation were “photocopied" on the intervening night of May 15 and 16.

Rajasekhar also wrote that he had “instructed" assistant director (caretaking) and Delhi police inspector incharge of the secretariat to ensure that no one is given access to room 403 belonging to the vigilance special secretary, especially the ‘confidential’ section.

The Delhi government, however, slammed the officer for his allegations calling him “thoroughly corrupt" and the “Wankhede" of the vigilance department (a reference to Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, under investigation for extortion).

“He is a thoroughly corrupt officer. He is the ‘Wankhede’ of the Delhi vigilance department. How he was posted in vigilance in the first place by the LG (lieutenant governor) needs to be probed. He was one of the prime accused in the CNG kit scam and the CBI had recommended disciplinary action against him. Several complaints have been received against him and many officers have said he demands protection money," the government said in a response.

It added: “Work was officially withdrawn from him through an order on May 13. If work has been officially withdrawn from him on Saturday, how is he still in possession of all files? When his work has been assigned to other officers, procedure demands that he should have officially handed over all files. What is his interest in keeping some files despite being removed? Regarding his allegation that someone tried to break into his office at night, the government will thoroughly investigate whether it is true or not. If true, strict action will be taken."

In his letter, Rajasekhar alleged that he received a call from AD Buniyad Singh at 9.14 pm on May 15, who told him that officials were summoned to open his room. Rajasekhar further wrote that he “seriously objected" to files being taken away “allegedly on instructions of the minister at midnight".

He went on to note that a preliminary inquiry revealed that one “Manish (MTS)" had entered the room and “allegedly" photocopied all records. The officer also said he was “not sure whether records were taken away, tampered with or photocopied".

Rajasekhar is referring to files related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, alleged irregularities linked to the renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, and those related to ‘Talk to AK’ campaign among others. He said when he received the minister’s instructions, there were 76 files with him in the confidential section and he sent them without an examination “as per the minister’s instructions". But he did not send files and records related to Delhi excise policy, renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, ‘Talk to AK’ and more as they were “more sensitive".

In his letter, Rajasekhar has also expressed apprehension that the records will be “destroyed or might have been destroyed" and said officials cannot take “verbal instruction" as there is no “emergency situation". He also suggested the possibility of his room being “bugged and every likelihood of breach of secrecy, tampering, fabrication of record".

Rajasekhar’s letter comes three days after he was stripped of all the work assigned to him, sparking questions regarding his locus standi. Vigilance minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved a note dated May 13, stating, “There are complaints that YVVJ Rajasekhar is running an extortion racket and demanding ‘protection money’." It further stated that the allegation is “quite serious and needs to be examined in detail".

The work that Rajasekhar was handling was distributed among assistant directors (AD), who will be directly reporting to the vigilance secretary. The minister’s note also made it clear that ADs should directly put up all files to the vigilance secretary.

A 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, Rajasekhar was appointed the vigilance special secretary in September 2022. He also held the charge of the services special secretary and was probing cases of alleged corruption in the AAP government – Delhi excise policy, irregularities in the renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and more.