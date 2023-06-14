Senthil Balaji Arrest Updates: Tamil Nadu Minister Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody; DMK Allies Call 'Massive Protest'

Curated By: News Desk
Senthil Balaji Arrest Updates: Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji was on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first minister in the MK Stalin-led government to face such action from a central agency. Read More
Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian was quoted as saying by ANI, “Annamalai lost the last assembly election in Aravakurichi. Tamil Nadu’s people won’t ever accept BJP in the state. But Annamalai thought Senthil Balaji was the reason for his loss. He is now taking revenge on him."
Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian told media, “Senthil Balaji’s arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner DMK, before Parliament elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest. BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. They are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED. In Patna, there is a united opposition party meeting. BJP is doing this out of nervousness."
Speaking to the media after Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was sent to 14-day judicial custody, state minister Ma Subramanian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Senthil Balaji was said to be the reason for DMK’s massive win in western Tamil Nadu. Even in the local body election, he had a significant role. Fearing that they (BJP) would get less votes than NOTA if Senthil Balaji works in Parliament election, they are doing these searches."
Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In a remand petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai Principal District Judge S Alli has decided to visit Omandurar government hospital to inquire about the Tamil Nadu minister, who was admitted after he complained of uneasiness.
Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was seen “weeping in pain" inside a car after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), underwent coronary angiogram on Wednesday morning. The Chennai hospital, where he is admitted, advised him CABG-bypass surgery ‘at the earliest as the angiogram revealed triple vessel disease. Read More
The Congress has condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate, and alleged it was nothing but “political harassment and vendetta" by the Modi government. “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government," the Congress said in a statement.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin himself raised the job scam issue when Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested over the same, was not in his party.
“When Senthil Balaji was not in DMK, this issue [of jobs scam] was raised by [CM] MK Stalin himself. At that time, they were at the foremost to raise this cash-for-job scam," news agency PTI quoted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as saying on Senthil Balaji’s arrest by ED in a money laundering case.
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji underwent coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the “earliest", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.
Balaji “underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am" on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said. “Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," it said.
About the case in which Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji has been arrested:
The Supreme Court in May allowed police and ED to investigate an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against the DMK strongman.
Balaji was the transport minister in the AIADMK government, led by the late J Jayalalithaa, in 2011-15. It was alleged that he received kickbacks from various persons for appointing them as drivers and conductors in the transport corporations.
Three FIRs were registered against Balaji and later charge sheets were filed against him, which were pending before a special court for the trial of criminal cases connected to MPs and MLAs.
The ED registered a PMLA case against Balaji and others in July 2021 and took up the investigation.
Madras High Court justice R Sakthivel has recused from the Bench hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.
Senthil Balaji was admitted to the hospital after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. He underwent Coronary Angiogram today and has been advised a bypass surgery by the hospital “at the earliest".
The day ED arrests Senthil Balaji, he has to be removed from the post of minister, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai said on Wednesday on DMK leader’s arrest in a money laundering case.
“A month ago, we submitted a memorandum to the Governor that Senthil Balaji should be removed from the minister’s post. It is the CM’s ego that is keeping him, despite the Supreme Court’s direction to TN police to file a chargesheet against Senthil Balaji," news agency ANI quoted Annamalai as saying.
Not removing him from the minister’s post is an affront to the principle of natural justice, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai added.
Amid row over his alleged remarks against late AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said he holds " Madam Jayalalithaa in the highest respect", adding that his comments have been misinterpretated.
“I hold Madam Jayalalithaa in the highest respect. Multiple times I have spoken about her life, how taking on DMK as a woman she came all the way up. Nowhere I had mentioned her (on alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu) or alluded to her. It’s a clear case of misinterpretation. My fight against corruption will go on," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said.
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Tuesday slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for his alleged remarks against late party stalwart J Jayalalithaa, amid strain in ties between the two southern allies.
As an irate AIADMK general secretary lashed out at Annamalai for the latter’s “irresponsible and immature" remark, accusing him of casting aspersions on late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with an ulterior motive, Annamalai retorted saying corruption is the major problem in Tamil Nadu politics.
The constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) lashed out at the ruling BJP at the Centre for the ED action and announced a massive public meeting in Coimbatore on Friday to protest against it over the issue.
A joint statement from SPA leaders including TNCC president K S Alagiri and state secretaries of CPI and CPI (M), R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan, respectively and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan slammed the “anti-people" BJP-led NDA and said it has not done anything for the people in the last nine years in office.
Prime Minister Modi, while delivering a virtual address after distributing around 70,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today, mentioned some states where the candidates need to pay for a government job. The PM was referring to a report by News18 about an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate blowing the lid off a cash-for-job scam in West Bengal. Significantly, this is the second scam in recruitment for government jobs in the state.
Hours after the PM mentioned recruitment scams in his speech, V Senthil Balaji, a senior cabinet minister in the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday after a marathon interrogation in connection with a money laundering and job racket case.
The central agencies are probing into similar recruitment scams in Tamil Nadu too. In 2022, the ED arrested Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal’s former education minister in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. The ED has now summoned the state’s education secretary too. READ MORE
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to Senthil Balaji’s arrest and said, “We condemn the way they treated the minister. According to medical reports, three of his arteries are blocked and he needs a bypass surgery. The way he was treated, the Central government and agencies should think about their behavior."
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai on Wednesday said that CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin himself had called Senthil Balaji a corrupt person in 2016, when Balaji was in AIADMK.
“In 2016, when MK Stalin was the opposition leader, he went to Senthil Balaji’s house and also said that Balaji is a corrupt person in this case. In 2018, after S Balaji joined DMK, CM is saying that he is innocent. In 2016, when I-T Dept raided TN Chief Secy’s office, MK Stalin welcomed it. Now, CM says ED entering Secretariat is an affront on federalism is nonsensical," said Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on ED action against state minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case.
Slamming BJP after state minister V Senthil Balaji’s hospitalisation post his arrest in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asked why was his minister being “tortured" despite assuring cooperation.
“Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on state minister V Senthil Balaji - Till 2 am, they kept pressuring him and then took him to the hospital. Now he’s admitted to ICU. Even after he said that he will cooperate in the investigation, why did they torture him? We can clearly see the wrong intentions of those who sent these officials. They acted in an inhuman manner," CM Stalin said.
“DMK will not be afraid of this kind of intimidation by BJP. People will teach them a lesson in 2024," Stalin added.
While hospital suggested immediate bypass surgery for Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the DMK leader is “doing drama now."
“When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Senthil Balaji is doing drama now. As a moral responsibility, should resign from his minister post," Palaniswami said.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said BJP uses ED and CBI in states that are ruled by other parties.
Reacting to Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji’s arrest, the senior Congress leader used the term ‘double barrel’ government for BJP.
“It’s absolutely shocking. When they’ve their own govt in the state&Centre, then it becomes ‘double-engine’ govt. But when another party is ruling in the state&BJP in Centre, it becomes a ‘double barrel’ govt. They use ED and CBI," Sibal said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, sports and youth welfare minister Udhyanithi Stalin, health minister M Subramaniyan, public works and highways minister EV Velu, HR and CE minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji.
“What was ED’s motive behind torturing Senthil Balaji? He suffered a chest pain. And all this after he had said that he would fully cooperate with the investigation. Is it necessary for the ED officers to act in a dehumanizing manner? We will take this up legally," Stalin said.
V Senthil Balaji began his public service as a local body member in 1997.
As a cadre of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was elected to the Karur constituency in the 2006 assembly elections. He was Tamil Nadu’s transport minister from 2011 till 2015 when he was dropped from the cabinet.
He was elected as an MLA from the Aravakurichi constituency in 2016.
After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, he played a key role in saving the government.
When the AIADMK separated into factions, he supported TTV Dhinakaran.
On September 18, 2017, 18 MLAs were disqualified by speaker P Dhanapal for their petition to then governor Banwarilal Purohit to change the chief minister.
Balaji then joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on December 14, 2018.
He was made a district secretary and later was announced as by-election candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency. He became an MLA for the fourth time on May 23, 2019.
Balaji won the assembly elections held in April 2021 and has been serving as minister for electricity, prohibition, and excise in the MK Stalin government.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, dubbed it an “intimidation tactic" by the Narendra Modi government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee have also condemned the searches by ED.
While the central agency did not release any statement, it is understood that the searches were being conducted in connection with money laundering related to the job racket.
The Enforcement Directorate entered the state secretariat at Fort St George and searched the minister’s office. This is the first time a central agency entered a minister’s room in Secretariat.
In 2016, Income Tax officers entered the Secretariat and searched the chief secretary’s office after the agency started a search in P Rama Mohana Rao’s house as well as his relatives when he was the chief secretary.
The Congress has alleged it was nothing but “political harassment and vendetta” by the Modi government. “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government,” the Congress said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami said, “When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Senthil Balaji is doing drama now. As a moral responsibility, should resign from his minister post.”
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that when Stalin was in the opposition and Balaji was a part of AIADMK, the chief minister too had then demanded action against the leader. Annamalai also posted an old video of Stalin speaking about Senthil’s corruption.
The BJP chief questioned whether Stalin will refute what he said about Senthil Balaji a few years ago. “A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji. Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin? Why are you playing victim card today?” Annamalai tweeted.
Balaji is likely to be produced before a special court later where the agency will seek his custody. Separately, a habeus corpus petition was filed in the Madras High Court, seeking his being produced before the court.
Stalin, who had slammed the ED raids against Balaji on Tuesday as “intimidation politics”, met his cabinet colleague at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate.
The Chief Minister stepped up his attack on the BJP over the ED arresting his cabinet colleague, as he asserted the minister will face the case legally, and so will the party. He charged the ED officials of “enacting a drama” in the name of enquiry and accused them of “physically and mentally troubling” Balaji.
The BJP state unit sought to dismiss DMK’s charge that it was resorting to vindictive action, saying the ED move was part of an ongoing investigation into the cash for jobs scam allegedly involving Balaji. The agency had launched multi-city searches in the state on Tuesday at the premises linked to the DMK’s Karur strongman as part of the probe into money laundering.
The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against him. In the early hours of Wednesday, Balaji was hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness, DMK leaders said. State Minister PK Sekar Babu claimed there were “symptoms” that Balaji was “tortured”.
TV visuals showed Balaji feeling uneasy and crying while being brought to hospital. “He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when we called him by his name. He is under observation…there is a swelling near his ear. Doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)…these are symptoms of torture,” Babu told reporters.
Balaji “underwent Coronary Angiogram at 10.40 am” today, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said. “Coronory Angiogram revealed triple vessel disease, for which CABG (Coronary artery bypass graft) – Bypass Surgery is advised at the earliest,” it said.
Meanwhile, the constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) lashed out at the ruling BJP at the Centre for the ED action and announced a massive public meeting in Coimbatore on Friday to protest against it over the issue. A joint statement from SPA leaders including TNCC president K S Alagiri and state secretaries of CPI and CPI (M), R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan, respectively and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan slammed the “anti-people” BJP-led NDA and said it has not done anything for the people in the last nine years in office.
The saffron party was losing elections in many states and has realised it was on the way out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and therefore was resorting to “weakening democratic forces” to see if it can emerge victorious in the hustings next year, they said. The BJP was attempting to scuttle the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Bihar, held against its “communal, authoritarian politics and as a result vengeful action is being launched in various states using the probe agencies,” the SPA said.
Slamming Balaji and justifying the action against him, AIADMK senior leader and former minister D Jayakumar alleged irregularities in the handling of liquor stock and claimed illegal bars were being operated, resulting in loss to the exchequer.
Liquor sales in Tamil Nadu is nationalised and Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is the retailer. Jayakumar also demanded that the ED should ascertain Balaji’s health status with the help of AIIMS doctors and initiate further legal proceedings against him.
The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode on Tuesday as part of the probe into money laundering. Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.
(with inputs from PTI)