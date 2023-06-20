Senthil Balaji to Undergo Surgey on June 21, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will undergo surgery for heart-related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to a private facility following a court order.

“Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow," Subramanian told reporters here.