Home » India » Senthil Balaji to Undergo Surgey on June 21, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Senthil Balaji to Undergo Surgey on June 21, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 13:19 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was Transport minister in the then CM J Jayalalithaa-led government. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will undergo surgery for heart-related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

“Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow," Subramanian told reporters here.

    • He said the minister was not aware of the “critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.

    On June 14, Balaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the “earliest", Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 20, 2023, 13:19 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 13:19 IST
