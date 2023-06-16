Senthil Balaji Undergoing Further Tests in ICU, Expected to Undergo Bypass Surgery

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering charges on Wednesday, was being treated in the ICU after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The Tamil Nadu minister, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolios, has been advised to undergo bypass surgery, the private hospital treating him said on Friday.

According to a PTI report, Balaji was shifted to the Kauvery Main Hospital in Chennai on Thursday from a government facility in the city.

After being assessed by a team of doctors led by A R Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Senthil Balaji was advised early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery, a medical bulletin issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said.

“He is undergoing further tests to assess fitness for anaesthesia and based on the assessment, the surgery will be planned," it further said.