Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Services of 400 'Specialists' Engaged by Delhi Govt Terminated: LG Office

Services of 400 'Specialists' Engaged by Delhi Govt Terminated: LG Office

They were engaged in a "non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST

New Delhi, India

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training,the LG office said (FileImage/ PTI)
The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training,the LG office said (FileImage/ PTI)

Lt Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of around 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the AAP government in different departments, officials said on Monday, a decision that could trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the LG.

They were engaged in a “non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, the LG office said in a statement.

The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training, it added. No immediate reaction was available from the Kejriwal government.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “Delhi LG, VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors / Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies," the LG office statement said.

    .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 19:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App