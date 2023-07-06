Servitors Demand Dress Code for Devotees at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Servitors of Puri’s Jagannath Temple are calling for the implementation of a dress code for devotees visiting the holy site. The request comes as dress codes have been put into effect at several other renowned religious institutions.

The servitors of the Jagannath Temple, who have visited numerous famous religious sites during the Anubhav Yatra, are now advocating for similar dress code regulations to be imposed at their own temple.

At religious sites throughout South, North, and West India, devotees are required to dress in specific attire while visiting the temples. Women are asked to wear traditional saris and Salwar for girls.

Even young people are not permitted to enter the temple in shorts. The servitors argue that such traditional attire helps maintain the spiritual atmosphere and sanctity of the Jagannath Temple.

Advertisement

Senior Servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra commented, “Among the Char Dham, Puri Jagannath Dham is a significant religious site. Thousands of devotees visit Puri for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. Therefore, implementing a dress code for all devotees is essential to uphold the temple’s spirituality and sanctity."

Jagannath Culture Researcher, Naresh Chandra Das, added that the implementation of a dress code would help create a religious ambience. However, he pointed out the need for a detailed discussion on this issue, considering the large number of visitors the temple receives.

The Jagannath Temple Administration is set to discuss the proposed dress code. Views from different sections of the temple administration will be considered before making a decision, after which an appeal to devotees to wear traditional attire is likely to follow.