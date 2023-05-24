7 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

At least seven people died and two others were critically injured after a vehicle carrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Dangduru power project site in remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am, police said. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told news agency PTI.

A rescue operation to pull out survivors was launched.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh later wrote: “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. Seven persons dead, one critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve. The vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet before coming to halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on-the-spot, while one more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated to hospital.