Home » India » Several Cars Trapped, Traffic Congestion as Large Chunk of Roads Cave-in in Mumbai, Delhi

Several Cars Trapped, Traffic Congestion as Large Chunk of Roads Cave-in in Mumbai, Delhi

Mumbai, Delhi Roads Cave-in: According to police, the area was cordoned off timely and no mishap was reported. The department concerned has been informed so that repairs can be undertaken

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Visuals of the Janakpuri cave-in are doing the rounds on social media. (News18)
Two incidents of roads caving-in took place in Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday. While the several vehicles parked in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area were trapped after a huge portion of road collapsed, the area in west Delhi’s Janakpuri caused traffice congestion. However, no casualty was reported in both cases.

According to a report in PTI, a large portion of a road in Janakpuri caved in, causing traffic congestion in the area. Police said on Wednesday the incident occurred on Tuesday night and barricades have been erected around the spot to avert any mishap.

Visuals of the cave-in are doing the rounds on social media. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

According to police, the area was cordoned off timely and no mishap was reported. The department concerned has been informed so that repairs can be undertaken.

The traffic police department said it has received information about congestion from Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road coming from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.

Meanwhile, a huge portion of a road caved-in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.

    • As per primary information, the road caved-in at around 9 am near a college in Chunabhatti area, the official said. Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, he said.

    There is no report of injury to anyone, but several vehicles parked on the roadside have been trapped, the official said.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 12:20 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 12:30 IST
