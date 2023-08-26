Nine Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Train Near Madurai; Rs 10L Ex Gratia Announced

At least nine people were killed while 20 others were injured after a fire broke out in a coach of a tourist train near Madurai on Saturday. The train was en route from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram.

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of deceased. The train came to a stop around 1 km away from Madurai railway station. Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated due to cooking activities involving a gas cylinder by devotees aboard the train.

The flames that started in one compartment, quickly spread to adjacent ones. In response, passengers urgently evacuated the train amid chaos caused by the fire’s outbreak.

“Around 5:30 am today, there was fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies," says Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha.

Reports indicate that a total of six passengers from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed dead at this point.