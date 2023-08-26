Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Nine Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Train Near Madurai; Rs 10L Ex Gratia Announced

Nine Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Train Near Madurai; Rs 10L Ex Gratia Announced

According to the release by the Railways, “the passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this caused the fire.

Reported By: Poornima Murali

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 14:50 IST

Rameswaram, India

Madurai: Security personnel and other officials at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. At least 10 people were killed, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

At least nine people were killed while 20 others were injured after a fire broke out in a  coach of a tourist train near Madurai on Saturday. The train was en route from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram.

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of deceased. The train came to a stop around 1 km away from Madurai railway station. Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated due to cooking activities involving a gas cylinder by devotees aboard the train.

The flames that started in one compartment, quickly spread to adjacent ones. In response, passengers urgently evacuated the train amid chaos caused by the fire’s outbreak.

“Around 5:30 am today, there was fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies," says Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha.

Reports indicate that a total of six passengers from Uttar Pradesh have been confirmed dead at this point.

    • According to news agency ANI, B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, in an official statement said the fire broke out at 5. 15am in a private party coach at the Madurai yard and fire service which was informed arrived by 5.45am and the blaze was put out by 7.15 am. There was no damage to any other coaches.

    According to the release by the Railways, “the passengers in the private party coach have illegally smuggled gas cylinder and this caused the fire. Many passengers had got out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had got down at platform itself," reported the news agency.

    first published: August 26, 2023, 08:30 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 14:50 IST
