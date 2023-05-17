Air India Delhi-Sydney Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence, Several Passengers Injured

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight on Tuesday sustained injuries due to severe turbulence mid-air, according to an ANI report. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to the hospital.

According to DGCA sources, seven passengers reported minor sprain after the turbulence. Air India cabin crew provided first aid to the injured passengers with assistance from a doctor and nurse travelling on the flight.

“Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalization. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice," said an Air India Spokesperson

In a similar incident, as many as 12 passengers were injured after a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight faced “severe turbulence" during its descent last year in May. One of the passengers who suffered injuries during the turbulence passed away several months later. Akbar Ansari, 48, was on ventilator support for a month before succumbing to injuries in September 2022, according to a PTI report.

A private jet was hit by severe turbulence over New England in the US causing a rare passenger death and forcing the aircraft to divert to another airport in Connecticut earlier this year in March.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that encountered turbulence while travelling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, according to a report in Associated Press. The jet was owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri.

