Several Shops Gutter in Fire at South Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; No Casualty

A fire broke out at Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi early on Tuesday and was doused within an hour, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. There was no casualty, officials added.

"The fire erupted at around 2 am. Six to seven shops and 20 stalls were destroyed. The fire brigade reached the location by 2:30 am.

"Had the fire brigade not come on time, the fire would have caused more damage. Still, we have suffered damage worth crores of rupees," Sarojini Nagar mini market association’s president Ashok Randhawa said.

