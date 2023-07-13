Shah Asks NABARD to Fix Financing Targets For Rural Sector for Next 25 Years

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked NABARD to fix targets for financing agriculture sector and rural development for the next 25 years when India will complete 100 years of Independence.

Addressing the 42nd Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the minister said all employees of the organisation should be involved in fixing targets.

Shah said NABARD, which is engaged in finance and refinance development activities in rural India, should fix its targets keeping in view its past performance and future requirements. He also underlined the need for cooperation among cooperative organisations to promote rural development.