Home » India » Shah Meets Kin of Slain J-K Police Personnel, Distributes Appointment Letters

Shah Meets Kin of Slain J-K Police Personnel, Distributes Appointment Letters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel on the second day of his two-day visit to the Union territory at the Police Golf Course, overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 15:27 IST

Srinagar, India

Earlier, the Union minister, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of a martyr's memorial at Pratap Park in the heart of the city of Srinagar. (File Photo/PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, officials said here.

“The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for," he said on Twitter.

    • “Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs," Shah added.

    Earlier, the Union minister, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of a martyr’s memorial at Pratap Park in the heart of the city of Srinagar.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

