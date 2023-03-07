Home » India » Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit | Know About Her

Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit | Know About Her

Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF's history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit

Advertisement

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 17:27 IST

Delhi, India

Photo of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami. (Image: special arrangement)
Photo of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami. (Image: special arrangement)

A day ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force announced that it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

In the IAF, the post of Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

Here’s all about Group Captain Shaliza Dhami:

Advertisement

  • In 2019, Dhami become the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
  • With over 15 years of experience, she has many firsts to her credit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.
  • She was commissioned a flying officer in the IAF in 2003 and was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.
  • Dhami, who holds over 2,800 hours of flying experience, will now oversee missile readiness and command-control in the country’s most sensitive border sectors.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 07, 2023, 16:58 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 17:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures