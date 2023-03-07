A day ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force announced that it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.
In the IAF, the post of Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.
Here’s all about Group Captain Shaliza Dhami:
- In 2019, Dhami become the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
- With over 15 years of experience, she has many firsts to her credit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.
- She was commissioned a flying officer in the IAF in 2003 and was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.
- Dhami, who holds over 2,800 hours of flying experience, will now oversee missile readiness and command-control in the country’s most sensitive border sectors.
first published: March 07, 2023, 16:58 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 17:27 IST