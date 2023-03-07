A day ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force announced that it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

In the IAF, the post of Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

Here’s all about Group Captain Shaliza Dhami:

In 2019, Dhami become the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

With over 15 years of experience, she has many firsts to her credit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.

She was commissioned a flying officer in the IAF in 2003 and was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.

Dhami, who holds over 2,800 hours of flying experience, will now oversee missile readiness and command-control in the country’s most sensitive border sectors.

