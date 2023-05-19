'Shape Up or Face Transfer to Police Lines': Haryana Govt's Firm Directive to Pot-Bellied Cops

Haryana’s Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, has issued an order stating that overweight police personnel should be transferred to the police lines until they regain fitness. Vij issued the directions to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, expressing concern over the number of overweight police personnel and emphasising the need for their transfer to the police lines.

In an official statement, Vij issued instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to ensure that police personnel, whose weight has been increasing or continues to increase, can regain fitness through exercise.

“It has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time (with time), their weight is being increased more (is increasing more). In order to maintain fitness of police officers/personnel, I would like that all the police officers/personnel who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty," the minister wrote.

The sanctioned strength of the Haryana police stands at 75,000.

The Haryana government’s directive follows closely on the heels of the Assam Police’s announcement regarding the initiation of voluntary retirement options for obese personnel who do not meet weight reduction targets by November this year.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday said the decision was made under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“@assampolice Hq has decided to go in for the professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations," he tweeted.

On May 8, the Assam Police had compiled a list of approximately 680 personnel categorised as either habitual drinkers or obese. After undergoing a thorough multi-tier review process, those deemed unfit for duty will be given the opportunity to opt for voluntary retirement.

Earlier in April, Chief Minister Sarma had announced that around 300 officers and personnel of the Assam Police would be retired due to issues related to alcoholism.

(With inputs from PTI)