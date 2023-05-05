Sharad Pawar Withdraws Decision to Resign As NCP Chief, Says Can't Disrespect Feelings of Supporters

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he is withdrawing his decision to resign as party chief and said he will work for NCP with “renewed vigour."

Addressing a press conference the NCP supremo said, “I cannot disrespect the feelings of my party leaders. They have taken a decision and I trust them. I respect and accept their decision. Therefore, I am withdrawing my decision to resign and taking up the responsibility again."

The announcement came after a committee set up to choose the new NCP chief rejected Pawar’s decision to step down. Pawar himself had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal after he announced earlier this week that he would be resigning as NCP chief.

Advertisement

Several NCP workers wearing caps with the message “I am with saheb" also demanded that Pawar reconsider his decision as the committee meeting took place earlier in the day.

The 82-year-old leader, who was welcomed with flowers by the party workers at the presser, told reporters, “On May 2, I expressed my desire to retire from the position of National President of the party, as I wanted to be free from responsibilities at this age."

“However, after seeing the disappointment of party workers and office bearers, I decided to reconsider my decision. They have bestowed immense love on me, and I could not disappoint them," he said.

The senior leader said, “The committee requested me to retake the responsibility of National President, and after careful consideration, I have decided to do so. I respect and accept the decision made by party leaders and workers."

Advertisement

“There has to be a succession plan in NCP," Pawar said, adding he will focus on making organisational changes in the party.

“Although I am accepting this responsibility, I believe that there should be someone to lead the party after me. Nevertheless, I am overwhelmed with the love and support shown to me by everyone," he added.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel had earlier said Pawar had sought more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief.

Advertisement

Answering queries, Pawar referred to the committee meeting and said the party stands united and has had discussions prior to his announcement.

Pawar, a key Congress ally, said his daughter and MP Supriya Sule refused a suggestion from party leaders to become the working president of the NCP.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil stated that party leaders convinced Sharad Pawar to retract his decision to step down, urging him to continue his work for the country and the state. Patil also urged party members on Twitter to distribute sugar across the state.

Advertisement

The NCP chief also cleared the air about the absence of Ajit Pawar in his press conference, stating, “Everyone can’t be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it. Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn’t or looking for meaning into this is not correct."

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who supported his uncle Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down on May 2, was noticeably absent from the NCP supremo’s press conference. However, Ajit Pawar later issued a statement welcoming his uncle’s decision and expressing his belief that it will energise party workers and provide strength to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition unity. Ajit Pawar has been seeking a more prominent role within the NCP, according to political experts.

Advertisement

The resignation saga that lasted for four days was triggered by media reports of a group of NCP MLAs planning to defect to BJP with Ajit Pawar, which the latter denied. Pawar is a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and has served as Union Defence and Agriculture Minister. He played a crucial role in forming the MVA government in Maharashtra in 2019, an unlikely coalition between the NCP, Congress, and their ideological rival Shiv Sena, with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here