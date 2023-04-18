She Was Wearing Skirt: Amid Tricolour Row, Golden Temple Staffer’s Clarification for Denying Entry to Girl

After a video went viral in which a girl claimed that she was refused into the Golden Temple due to a tricolour painted on her face, the gurdwara staffer clarified that the girl violated “maryada" or decorum by coming to the shrine in a skirt.

The staffer said the girl was denied entry into the gurdwara as she was wearing a skirt and her legs were exposed. “She was wearing a skirt. I told her about ‘maryada’ (decorum) and asked her to cover her body. Legs should be completely covered. Everybody is welcome at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) but must follow the decorum of the place," said the staffer, Sabjit Singh in a video, as reported by India Today.

After the issue came to the limelight, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said people from any region, caste, or religion were welcome to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and there was no discrimination against devotees.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal earlier apologised to the devotee for misbehaviour and said, This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum…We welcome everyone…We apologise if an official misbehaved…The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag."

In the viral clip, the girl can be heard arguing with a gurdwara official, who allegedly stopped her from entering.

In the video, the staffer can be heard saying, “Punjab Hai" when a man who accompanied the girl asked him, “India nahi hai ye? (Is this not India?)". The video further shows an argument spiral up as the girl says, “What nonsense are you talking" to the staffer present.

