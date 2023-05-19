'Shifting Not A Punishment But Govt's Plan...': Kiren Rijiju Takes Charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

A day after his sudden removal from the post of Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Refusing to answer questions about his previous ministry, the former Law Minister contended that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serving in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

“Don’t ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions about whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

Further, Rijiju also declined to comment on his run-ins with the Supreme Court while he helmed the law ministry.

Advertisement

“Opposition will definitely criticise me…Opposition speaking against me is not a new thing…this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the government this is the vision of PM Modi," Rijiju, after taking charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“Not the day to talk politics," he added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

(With Inputs from ANI and PTI)