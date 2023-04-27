Shiv Sainik Dies While Praying for Uddhav Thackeray's Health; Eknath Shinde Provides House to Deceased's Family

A staunch supporter of the Shiv Sena vowed to visit Tirupati Balaji on foot to pray for former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s health when he underwent spinal cord surgery in November 2021. Unfortunately, Sumant Ruikar, a Beed resident, died in Karnataka during his expedition.

Sumant had started his journey for Tirupati along with his colleague Shridhar Jadhav. The two men used to walk 35 km every day to complete the journey of 1,100 km. Sumant’s health deteriorated during the course of the travel and he died on December 25, 2021, in Raichur, Karnataka. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Upon learning of Sumant’s demise, the current Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde got in touch with his family via video conferencing and promised to build a house to support his kin. Sumant is survived by his wife, daughter, son and his father.

Advertisement

Recently, Eknath Shinde fulfilled his promise and provided a two-storey house built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh to the Ruikar family. The house was built at Shinde’s personal expense.

Sumant’s wife, Keerti Ruikar expressed her gratitude to Shinde and his personal assistant Bajirao Chavan for their help and demanded a job in order to earn a living. “Currently, I am working in an unaided organization, I request the Maharashtra government to provide a job for me," she said.

Keerti also expressed disappointment that Uddhav Thackeray did not call even once to condole her husband’s death. “My husband had left for Tirupati on foot to pray for the long life of Uddhav Thackeray and died on the way. Thackeray Saheb did not even make a single phone call to console us," she said.

Read all the Latest India News here