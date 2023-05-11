Shiv Sena Updates: Uddhav Asks Shinde to Resign on Moral Grounds After SC Verdict; CM Says Truth Has Won

Hence the Governor was justified in administering the oath to Shinde with the support of the largest party BJP,” said Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while delivering a verdict on pleas related to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Supreme Court also held that it cannot order the restoration of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government as the then Chief Minister resigned without facing the floor test.

However, the top court noted that the Governor’s decision for a floor test was wrong and Speaker was also wrong in appointing the whip of the Eknath Shinde group.

The Apex Court further referred the 2016 Nabam Rebia verdict on the power of the speaker on disqualification of MLAs to a larger bench.

Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwala was reportedly unreachable on Thursday morning (May 11), hours before a five-judge SC constitution bench’s verdict.

A report by TV9 Marathi stated that the phone of NCP’s Zirwala was switched off. He was reportedly not even in his village. However, his office later clarified that he is in Nashik’s Dindori and will speak after the judgment. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar left for the UK early in the morning.

The Maharashtra political crisis had led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by chief minister Eknath Shinde in June 2022.

The 16 rebel MLAs are CM Shinde, Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogawale, Sandipan Bhumre, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Prakash Surve, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinnikar, Mahesh Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Raimulkar and Balaji Kalyankar.

On Wednesday, when reporters asked Shinde’s deputy Devendra Fadnavis if the chief minister will step down from his post in the event of an adverse ruling regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs of his camp, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said this discussion has no meaning.

“I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots. I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership. Why would Shinde submit his resignation? There is no need to indulge in any kind of speculation. What mistakes he had made?” Fadnavis asked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar left for the United Kingdom early on Thursday morning. Speaking to News18, he expressed confidence that the judiciary will not impinge upon the rights of the legislature.

Narvekar’s statement came as deputy speaker Narhari Zirwala claimed that since he was at the helm during the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, he will likely decide on the matter. “My UK trip was preplanned. Will take appropriate action after returning from abroad,” he said.

What is the 2022 Maharashtra Political Crisis?

Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal had last year sent a notice to the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs who went to Surat and fled to Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. The matter then reached the Supreme Court as the Shinde-led faction refused to come to the negotiating table.

Lawyers of the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray camps argued in the top court regarding the disqualification of the 16 MLAs.

The Uddhav Thackeray group blamed Eknath Shinde and the BJP for engineering a coup and challenged them to face a fresh election. On the other hand, the Shinde group rejected this claim. The lawyers of the Shinde group claimed that they did not do anything “anti-party”, but they were the “real Shiv Sena”. And thus behan the battle for Shiv Sena’s election symbol and the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Later in October, the Election Commission froze the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena. For the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll, held a month later, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction was allotted flaming torch (mashal) and the name Shiv Sena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shinde camp received the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and two swords-and-shield symbol.