Shiv Sena Updates: Uddhav Asks Shinde to Resign on Moral Grounds After SC Verdict; CM Says Truth Has Won

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:09 IST
Mumbai, India
In a big relief for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the formation of the Shiv Sena government with the support of BJP, as Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing a floor test.
The BJP in Bihar criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and reminded him of the Shiv Sena’s alleged excesses against Hindi-speaking migrants. State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary accused Kumar of appearing in court (darbaar mein haazir hue) of Thackeray, referring to the JD(U) leader’s visit to Mumbai as part of a drive to forge nationwide opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Choudhary added that Kumar runs JD(U) like a fiefdom, which is true for all regional parties. Choudhary also referred to Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as the crown prince (yuvraaj) who accompanied his boss to Mumbai. Choudhary urged Bihar CM to answer the people of the state who are disgusted since the memories of humiliation at the hands of the Shiv Sena are still fresh in their minds.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict on the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict on the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, “I think after SC’s decision, I don’t have anything to say. Whatever I felt was right at that time, I did that. SC has decided in favour of the Shinde government. I respect what the SC said, but they have not asked for any reply from me. SC has the full right to say. I am not saying anything in that regard. It is clear that when Uddhav Thackeray did not have a majority, he resigned."
Former Minister Aaditya Thackeray called for resignation of corrupt CM and fresh elections after Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political row. “If you look at today’s order, I have always said that this is a Government of traitors and it’s proven today. The current corrupt CM should resign and face election," he told ANI.
Shiv Sena workers of Shinde faction celebrate in Pune after SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis.
“They (Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra. “How was I supposed to run a government with backstabbers?" he said. “If the current Maharashtra CM (Shinde) and deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) have any ethics, then they should resign after the SC ruling," he said. Thackeray said that after the SC ruling holding as illegal the Speaker’s decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena, Speaker Rahul Narvekar has to take into consideration Sunil Prabhu as the whip of his Shiv Sena while deciding on disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.
In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the Speaker’s decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was “illegal". The SC ruled that Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra can’t be restored as he had resigned as CM on his own last year amid a huge drama that resulted in a vertical split in Shiv Sena.
“We consider this as a victory of Babasaheb Thackeray’s vision, Shiv Sena’s ideology, and the sentiments of the common people towards our government. It is a success of the people’s mandate in the elections. As per Balasaheb Thackeray’s philosophy, the Supreme Court’s order today has given a fitting response to those who attempted to harass," said CM Eknath Shinde regarding the recent court ruling in Maharashtra.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said all 300 petitions related to the disqualification of MLAs from Maharashtra must be decided expeditiously. “All substantive findings in our favour. Governor’s decision held based on irrelevant considerations. Speaker’s recognition is of a wrong whip. Whip is of political party not legislative. DQ petitions must be decided expeditiously. It’s a victory for Maha and the Constitution," Singhvi wrote on Twitter.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other workers and leaders of the party celebrate outside CM’s ‘Varsha’ bungalow.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, in a press conference after the SC ruling on the 2022 Maharashtra political row case, refrained from commenting on former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, citing the latter’s “backstabbing" by those he had helped. Pawar also criticised the Governor for his actions, stating that he would be “remembered in history for his misdeeds".
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar further criticised the BJP, stating that “BJP and morality are two contradictory words" and alleged that the Governor had misused his position in Maharashtra. Pawar also pointed to similar situations in Madhya Pradesh and Goa, where he claimed the government had used “unconstitutional ways" to form the government.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has stated that his party will continue to work with Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
After the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and reject the plea to reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Eknath Shinde has stated that it is a “victory for the people of Maharashtra", adding “We are committed to work for the development" of the state.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, addressing a press conference with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said: “What the BJP is doing, is not in the interest of the country. So, the more the number of Opposition parties come together, the better it is in the interest of the nation. We have spoken with several political parties. We will set together and take further decision."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who held an over hour-long meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, has emphasized the need to protect democracy in the country. Speaking at a press conference with Kumar, Pawar stated that they have come together to work towards this goal. He also hinted at the upcoming Karnataka election results, suggesting that the people’s choice will be revealed soon. Pawar further noted that the opposition is united, and even their partners in Maharashtra have expressed support.
According to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar welcomed the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on the Maharashtra political row and called it “fair" and “meritorious". “I don’t think the court gave order on the political situation, it’s a meritorious judgment. It was a fair judgment," he told ANI.
Following the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and reject the reinstatement of Uddhav Thackeray’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the path has been cleared for cabinet expansion, sources said. Shinde may expand his cabinet within the next few weeks by appointing 15-16 senior and junior ministers, Government sources have indicated.
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a unanimous verdict, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The court has also rejected the plea to reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, as he had resigned without undergoing the floor test.
“I don’t think the court gave order on the political situation, it’s a meritorious judgment. It was a fair judgment. So, I welcome the judgment delivered by Supreme Court," Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar said after the SC verdict.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacted to the Supreme Court’s observation that the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not justified to call the MVA government for a floor test in the Assembly, and said he acted as per the situation at the time.
“I won’t talk about what Supreme Court said about the then Maharashtra Governor, but I would say that he acted as per the situation at the time. What if the Floor test had happened and their (MVA) govt had failed it?" Shinde said.
“Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) conspiracy has been defeated. Now, no one should doubt that the Maharashtra government is completely legal," news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as saying. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict and called it a ‘victory of truth’.
Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis should resign on moral grounds, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said talks about morality doesn’t suit Uddhav Thackeray. “It doesn’t suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he forgotten his morals when he went with NCP and Congress for the CM post. He had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him," Fadnavis said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict and called it a ‘victory of truth’. “This is the victory of truth. In a democracy, the majority is important. Nobody is above the law. We formed the government within the framework of the law. It was a government of a majority. Supreme Court has ratified it today," Shinde said while addressing a news conference at Sahyadri, Mumbai.
Reacting to Supreme Court’s observation that had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned, it could have restored the staus quo, the former Maharashtra CM said he resigned voluntarily on moral grounds. He also accused the rebel MLAS of betraying Shiv Sena and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.
“They (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.
Reacting to Supreme Court’s observation that it would have restored the staus quo had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned and faced the floor test, the former Maharashtra CM said his fight was for the people, the state and the country, not for himself. “I am not fighting for myself. I am fighting for the people, the state and the country," he said.
Reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict today, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said if Eknath Shinde and Devendra Shinde have any morality left, they should resign. A Supreme Court bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud observed that although the Maharashtra Governor was not justified to call the MVA government for a floor test in the Assembly, the court cannot restore the status quo since Uddhav Thackeray had voluntarily resigned without facing the floor test.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the Uddhav Thackeray side in Supreme Court in the Maharashtra political crisis case stated that the Shinde-led Sena-BJP government has no legal or moral right to continue. Singhvi referred to the top court’s judgement stating the appointment of Bharat Gogawale (Shinde faction) as chief whip was illegal.
“What moral and legal right does this government has to continue for even a minute more when there are findings against the Governor, Speaker and the recognition of the Whip?" news agency ANI quoted Singhvi as saying.
The Supreme Court declined to restore the status quo in Maharashtra, in a blow to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, the court did observe that the actions of the Governor were not in accordance with the rule of law. READ MORE
Supreme Court also held that it cannot order the restoration of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government as the then Chief Minister resigned without facing the floor test.
However, the top court noted that the Governor’s decision for a floor test was wrong and Speaker was also wrong in appointing the whip of the Eknath Shinde group.
The Apex Court further referred the 2016 Nabam Rebia verdict on the power of the speaker on disqualification of MLAs to a larger bench.
Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwala was reportedly unreachable on Thursday morning (May 11), hours before a five-judge SC constitution bench’s verdict.
A report by TV9 Marathi stated that the phone of NCP’s Zirwala was switched off. He was reportedly not even in his village. However, his office later clarified that he is in Nashik’s Dindori and will speak after the judgment. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar left for the UK early in the morning.
The Maharashtra political crisis had led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by chief minister Eknath Shinde in June 2022.
The 16 rebel MLAs are CM Shinde, Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogawale, Sandipan Bhumre, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Prakash Surve, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinnikar, Mahesh Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Raimulkar and Balaji Kalyankar.
On Wednesday, when reporters asked Shinde’s deputy Devendra Fadnavis if the chief minister will step down from his post in the event of an adverse ruling regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs of his camp, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said this discussion has no meaning.
“I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots. I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership. Why would Shinde submit his resignation? There is no need to indulge in any kind of speculation. What mistakes he had made?” Fadnavis asked.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar left for the United Kingdom early on Thursday morning. Speaking to News18, he expressed confidence that the judiciary will not impinge upon the rights of the legislature.
Narvekar’s statement came as deputy speaker Narhari Zirwala claimed that since he was at the helm during the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, he will likely decide on the matter. “My UK trip was preplanned. Will take appropriate action after returning from abroad,” he said.
Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal had last year sent a notice to the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs who went to Surat and fled to Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. The matter then reached the Supreme Court as the Shinde-led faction refused to come to the negotiating table.
Lawyers of the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray camps argued in the top court regarding the disqualification of the 16 MLAs.
The Uddhav Thackeray group blamed Eknath Shinde and the BJP for engineering a coup and challenged them to face a fresh election. On the other hand, the Shinde group rejected this claim. The lawyers of the Shinde group claimed that they did not do anything “anti-party”, but they were the “real Shiv Sena”. And thus behan the battle for Shiv Sena’s election symbol and the legacy of Bal Thackeray.
Later in October, the Election Commission froze the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena. For the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll, held a month later, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction was allotted flaming torch (mashal) and the name Shiv Sena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shinde camp received the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and two swords-and-shield symbol.