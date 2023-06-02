Shivaji Maharaj's Life a Source of Inspiration, His Work Relevant Even Today: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of inspiration, and the work done by him continues to be relevant even today as welfare of people was the basic principle of his administration.

In his video message that was played at the state-level function being held atop the Raigad fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king, the PM also said that Shivaji Maharaj epitomised courage and he possessed sharp administrative skills.

“Welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of energy and inspiration. His coronation is an important chapter of India’s history," PM Modi said.

“A leader should keep his people motivated and confident. Shivaji Maharaj removed the mindset of slavery from people. He not only fought against the invaders, but also instilled confidence among people that establishing ‘swarajya’ (self-rule) was possible," he said.

And he not only established ‘swarajya’, but also implemented ‘sushasan’ (good governance), the prime minister added.

“Shivaji Maharaj’s administrative and defence acumen was sharp. He was known for his bravery and administrative skills…His life and work are relevant even today and continue to inspire us. The vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ encompasses the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj," he said.