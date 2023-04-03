Shivaji Took Oath to Free India from Foreign Rule, We Need Freedom from Perverted Content: Info Chief

Amid Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s tough stand against OTT platforms over “obscenity", Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar sought to free India from the “clutches of perverted content makers" on the occasion of the death anniversary of king Shivaji.

In a tweet, Mahurkar wrote: “Today is Punyatithi of Ch. Shivaji Maharaj. He took oath to free the nation from foreign rule & established Swarajya in 29 yrs. Let us also take a pledge today to free India from clutches of perverted content makers bent upon violating our national character & main cause of rapes."

Mahurkar has been giving “a call to retrieve the nation from the menace of rapes and cultural attacks on our civilisation by misuse of OTT and social media platforms, films and pornography promotion".

Meanwhile, during his recent press conference, Thakur mentioned that OTT platforms were given freedom “creativity and not for obscenity". He further warned that the ministry will take strict action to “stop vulgarity and abusive language".

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity and not for obscenity and when one crosses the limit, then hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all," Thakur said, adding, “If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it."

During the briefing, Thakur also spoke about the complaints against OTT platforms and shared that nearly “90 to 92 % of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes". “The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously," he said.

The guidelines to bring OTT platforms under the aegis of the government were introduced in February 2021.

